IAAF announces new Athletes' Commission Members

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:38 IST

Doha [Qatar], Oct 6 (ANI): International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Sunday announced the six newly elected Athletes' Commission Members.
IAAF Athletes' Commission elections took place in Doha during the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.
They all will join the six commission members who still have two years left to serve.
The six new elected Athletes' Commission members are:
Renaud Lavillenie (France, pole vault)
Valerie Adams (New Zealand, shot put)
Bernard Lagat (USA, distance running)
Kevin Borlee (Belgium, 400m)
Katerina Stefanidi (Greece, pole vault)
Aisha Praught-Leer (Jamaica, middle distance)
The six commission members who have two years left to serve are:
Inaki Gomez (Canada)
Kim Collins (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
Adam Kszczot (Poland)
Thomas Rohler (Germany)
Ivana Spanovic (Serbia)
Benita Willis (Australia)
"I would like to thank Inaki Gomez for chairing the Athletes Commission over the last two years and for his very significant contribution to the Council," IAAF President Sebastian Coe said in an official statement.
"In that time we have driven through a range of tough decisions that have been, in part, shaped by Inaki's sound advice and collaborative approach," he added.
Under the 2019 Constitution, the chairperson and one other member of the Athletes' Commission - one male and one female - will be full voting members of the IAAF Council.
All athletes who were accredited for IAAF World Athletics Championships were invited to vote in the elections, which took place during the championships between September 29 and October 3 in the official team hotels.
Nearly two-thirds of the 1833 athletes present in Doha cast their ballots. (ANI)

