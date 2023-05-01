IBA Men's World Boxing Championships: Mohammed Hussamuddin starts off India's campaign with win

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 1 (ANI): Proficient pugilist Mohammad Hussamuddin put up a dazzling display and kicked off India's campaign at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in style by registering a stellar victory in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Monday.

The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) made lightwork of Macedonia's Alen Rustemovski in the opening round with a dominating 5-0 win. The Telangana-born pugilist made a cautious start to the bout but shifted gears superbly to assert his dominance over the Macedonian.

Making use of his strength and high technical ability, Hussamuddin was able to land punches accurately and secure the victory with a unanimous decision.

"WHAT A START A dominating win for Hussamuddin @AjaySingh_SGl @debojo_m #MWCHs #WorldChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing@Hussamboxer," tweeted BFI Media.



In the 60kg category, Varinder Singh went down fighting against Mujibillo Tursunov of Uzbekistan and exited the competition after suffering a 0-5 defeat, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

"Comeback stronger champ @AjaySingh_SGl @debojo_m #MWCHs #WorldChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing@varinder_box," tweeted BFI Media.

On Tuesday, Tokyo Olympian and 2019 Asian Championships Ashish Chaudhary and debutant Harsh Choudhary will take to the ring for their respective tournament openers. Ashish (80kg) will square off against Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran while Harsh (86kg) will face Billy McAllister of Australia.

BFI has fielded a 13-man contingent to compete at the the on-going event that is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

So far, a total of seven Indian male pugilists have won medals at the World Boxing championships and the country's talented pugilists will be determined to increase that number at the current edition of the tournament.

The Championships will end on May 14. (ANI)