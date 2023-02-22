Ibrahim Moustafa 2023: India fielding inexperienced squad at second ranking series of the year

Alexandria [Egypt], February 22 (ANI): India will be fielding an inexperienced squad during The Ibrahim Moustafa 2023 wrestling tournament, which will the second ranking series after the Zagreb Open this year.

The tournament will start in Alexandria, a city in Egypt from February 23 and will go on till February 26, as per Olympics.com.

Several top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik, Sangeeta Phogat and Sangita Mor will be missing out on the competition.

A 27-member, young contingent has been named by India for the event, nine in men's freestyle wrestling, eight in women's and 10 in greco-roman wrestling.

Freestyle wrestler Aman Sehrawat, an under-23 world champion having won a bronze in Zagreb, would not be competing in the tournament, but greco-roman grappler Ashu, who also captured a bronze medal at the Zagreb, is in the entry list.



Bhateri (women's 65 kg), a silver medalist in the junior world championships, Sagar Jagland (men's 74 kg), a bronze medalist in under-20 world championships and Sujeet (men's 65 kg) are some other names who will be a part of the team.

Indian wrestling team for Ibrahim Moustafa 2023



-Men's freestyle: Udit (57kg), Pankaj (61kg), Sujeet (65kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Pardeep (79kg), Jonty Kumar (86kg), Prithviraj Patil (92kg), Sahil (97kg0, Dinesh (125kg)

-Women's freestyle: Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Sito (57kg), Simran (59kg), Sumitra (62kg), Bhateri (65kg), Radhika (68kg), Reetika (72kg), Kiran (76kg)

-Greco-Roman: Manjeet (55kg), Vikram Kurade (60kg), Karanjeet (67kg), Nitin (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg), Naveen (130kg)

The event will be live-streamed on the official website of United World Wrestling (UWW). (ANI)

