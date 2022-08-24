Iconic celebration pose of Usain Bolt to be trademarked by athlete

St. Alexandria [US], August 24 (ANI): Usain Bolt, the legendary track athlete, has filed to trademark a silhouette of his arms crossing his body and pointing up into the sky.

Bolt submitted the application to the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last week, and according to the file, he plans to use the emblem in sports bars, restaurants as well as on clothing, jewellery and shoes.

The filing describes the trademark as a silhouette of a man in a "distinctive stance," with one arm lifted and pointing upward and the other bent and pointing to the head.



The Jamaican sprinter continues to hold the 100-and 200-meter world records, which he broke during a career that was incredibly successful and included eight Olympic gold medals at the Beijing, London, and Rio Games.

Before declaring his "sports life over" in January 2019, 36-year-old Bolt briefly considered a career in professional football after retiring from athletics in 2017.

Earlier, fans took to Twitter remembering the day when he broke the record to clock the fastest 200m in history. He achieved this feat on August 20, 2009.

He set a blistering time of 19.19 seconds at the Berlin World Championships in August 2009.

He also set the record for the fastest 100m in the same tournament clocking the distance in a record 9.58 seconds that is yet unbroken. (ANI)

