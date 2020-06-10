Identified 'over 200 opportunities' to reduce cost impact of postponement: IOC

Lausanne [Switzerland], June 10 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 organisers on Tuesday said that they have identified "over 200 opportunities" to reduce the cost impact of the postponement and simplify the complexity of Games operations.

"As previously communicated, the guiding principle in this work is to maintain a focus on sport and athletes while simplifying the complexity of Games operations where possible and reducing the cost impact of postponement. This of course reflects the global public health and economic contexts," IOC said in a letter to all International Federations (IF).

"A list of over 200 opportunities have now been identified between Tokyo 2020 and the IOC in order to reduce the demands, in particular financial, resulting from the Tokyo 2020 postponement. These opportunities cover all areas and stakeholder groups including but not limited to venues, technology/energy, transport and arrivals & departures. There is also a goal of better aligning services with demand to increase efficiency and reflect any necessary COVID-19 countermeasures," it added.

The letter further stated that Tokyo 2020 is now working to develop detailed proposals for each of the opportunities and once received, they will initially review these with the ASOIF Olympic Multi-Sport Games (AOMSG) Working Group prior to passing them to all IFs.

"Beyond this review, there is a clear immediate focus on re-confirming the core elements of Games planning, in particular the re-confirmation of the venues and competition schedules with the respective IFs. Tokyo 2020 aims to finalise these with each of you as soon as possible over the course of the summer," the letter added. (ANI)

