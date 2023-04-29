"If I resign that means I have accepted their allegations," WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): World Wrestling Federation Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has asserted that if he resigns from his post it would mean that he has accepted the allegations which have been raised by the wrestlers.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. He also said that 90 per cent of Haryana players stand with him while only one wrestling family continues to protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

During his press conference, the WFI Chief believes that the wrestlers are coming with new demands.

"If I resign that means I have accepted their allegations, my tenure is about to end. Till a new party is formed and the government has formed IOA committee under that committee elections will be held and then my tenure will end," he added.

"Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of the people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting)Why not people from any other place complaining? Why players from other states Himachal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other states are not coming forward? 90% of players of Haryana are with me" said WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh while speaking with media.

"Two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place Police Station over the complaints by female wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Brijbhushan Sharan Singh," DCP said.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty. The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, the DCP said. This comes after the Delhi Police on Friday apprised the Supreme Court that it will register an FIR by Friday evening based on the allegations levelled by wrestlers against the WFI president.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. Over the last six days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site near Jantar Mantar in the national capital. (ANI)