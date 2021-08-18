If I would've left Sanayev, he might have won the bout: Dahiya tells PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Ravi Dahiya might not be happy with his performance in the Tokyo Olympics but Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praise on the wrestler for bagging a silver medal in the Games.

Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal after losing to Russia's Zavur Uguev in the finals of Men's freestyle wrestling 57 kg category on August 5.

During the final minute of the game, Dahiya was trailing 5-9 and it was then that, Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev was seen biting the Indian on his arm when the Indian grappler had pinned him down.

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent had on Monday gone to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of PM Modi to have breakfast with him.

While interacting with Dahiya during the event, PM Modi pointed out how the wrestler turned the game in his favour during the final few seconds.

PM Modi asked the wrestler why he didn't leave his opponent when he was biting him.

To this Dahiya replied, "If I would have left him he might have won the bout."

PM Modi asked if there was any action taken but Dahiya said if there are traces of blood then only any action can be taken.

PM Modi also asked Dahiya why the wrestler didn't smile while he was on the podium.

"I was not in pressure but I had gone to Tokyo with an aim of gold," said Dahiya.

Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov to win the bronze medal.

PM Modi gave Bajrang a pat on the back during the event for his good show in the Tokyo Olympics. The Prime Minister also hailed Bjarang for fighting the bout with an injury.

"I told doctors medal is important for me. I have come here for gold. I didn't win gold but I will surely compensate for it in the Paris 2024 Olympics," said Bajrang.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze. (ANI)