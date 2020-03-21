IIHF cancels 2020 world championship due to COVID-19

Zurich [Switzerland], Mar 21 (ANI): The International Ice Hockey Federation Council on Saturday cancelled the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship as COVID-19 continues to rage.

"This is a harsh reality to face for the international ice hockey family, but one that we must accept. The coronavirus is a global problem and requires major efforts by government bodies to combat its spread," said IIHF president Rene Fasel.

"The IIHF must do all it can to support this fight. We have to set sport aside for now and support both the government bodies and the ice hockey family," he added.

In addition, the 2020 IIHF Annual Congress, which was scheduled to take place in Zurich from May 21 to May 23, 2020, is postponed until further notice.

"We accept this decision of the IIHF Council. But of course, this is a huge disappointment for the Organizing Committee," said Gian Gilli, General Secretary for the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Organizing Committee.

Earlier, the IIHF had suspended the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A and Group B, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

