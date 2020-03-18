IIHF cancels Division I tournaments due to coronavirus outbreak

Zurich [Switzerland], Mar 18 (ANI): The International Ice Hockey Federation on Tuesday suspended the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A and Group B, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Division I Group A tournament was scheduled to take place in Ljubljana, Slovenia from April 27 to May 3, while Division I Group B tournament was scheduled to take place in Katowice, Poland.

The decision was taken on March 17 during a conference call by the IIHF Council.

"Unfortunately, at this time no major decisions related to the status of 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship could be taken," said IIHF President Rene Fasel in an official statement.

"The stakeholders openly discussed what has become a very complex situation with the coronavirus, which is affecting many countries as well as participating teams and various other stakeholders of the World Championship," he added.

All IIHF committee meetings and camps, seminars, and other meetings have also been cancelled until 30 June. (ANI)

