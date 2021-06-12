I'll try to bag medal in Paralympics to make parents, country proud: Taekwondo star Aruna Tanwar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Aruna Tanwar, who became the first Indian Taekwondo athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympic Games says she wants to make her parents and country proud in the upcoming tournament.

Aruna, the para taekwondo player from village Dinod of district Bhiwani in Haryana has been awarded a wild card entry for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games, which would make her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event after a long time as confirmed by the national federation.

The para-athlete credited her coaches, association, and her parents for the success. She also urged the central and state government for support and financial help for making her dream come true.

"Since childhood, I'm a big fan of martial arts. Earlier, I played in the general category but I wasn't getting much success there. I came to know about para-taekwondo& started playing it," Aruna told ANI.



"My parents supported me. They accompanied me in every national tournament. Both mother and father believed in me and whatever I've achieved till now is because of them. I'll try to bag a medal in the Paralympics and make them proud.

Naresh Kumar father of Aruna who worked as a driver with a chemical factory to feed his three children was delighted to know of a selection of his daughter as being the first Paralympic player from India to compete in Tokyo.

He hopes that Aruna will definitely win the gold for the country. He wants government support to encourage his daughter.

"Coaches and her hard work paid off. We've faced a lot of financial struggle but somehow I managed her expenses by selling jewellery or borrowing money. I urge government to help us and think about her," said Aruna's father.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are slated to be held later this year from August 24 to September 5. (ANI)

