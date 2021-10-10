I'm now the greatest heavyweight of my era: Tyson Fury after win over Wilder

Nevada [US], October 10 (ANI): Tyson Fury after knocking out Deontay Wilder on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena stated that he is the greatest heavyweight of this era as the Briton retained the WBC heavyweight boxing title.

Deontay Wilder gave it his everything in the fight, but somehow Gypsy King Fury was able to channel his energy as the latter emerged triumphant in the end.

With this win Fury preserved his 32-fight unbeaten record, strengthening his status as the division's leading champion after Anthony Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO belts in last month's unanimous decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.



"I'm now the greatest heavyweight of my era, without a doubt," Fury told BT Sport Box Office, as per Sky Sports.

"No 1. Look what I've done. I've come to America for my last six fights and fought the most devastating puncher in the history of our sport. Not once, not twice, but three times," he added.

Fury had floored Wilder in the third round, but was dropped twice himself in the fourth before he knocked down the Alabama man again in the 10th and then dramatically ended the fight in the 11th round. (ANI)

