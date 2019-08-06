Rajasthan's youth affairs and sports minister Ashok Chandna (Photo/Twitter)
Implementation of Article 370 should not be through dictatorship: Rajasthan sports minister

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rajasthan's youth affairs and sports minister Ashok Chandna on Tuesday said the implementation of Article 370 should be in an atmosphere of peace and trust rather than through dictatorship.
Chandna in a tweet said he welcomes the Centre's decision of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution. He, however, stressed that it should take place in a manner that no citizen face any problem in future.
"I welcome the Centre's decision on Article 370. But in my personal opinion, the implementation of Article 370 should not be done through dictatorship rather it should be in an atmosphere of peace and trust so that no citizen has any problem in future," Chandna said.
Chandna tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.
It further proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the resolution in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that came into force immediately. (ANI)

