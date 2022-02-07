Important to play in combinations, says Haryana Steelers defender Mohit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): Haryana Steelers' defender Mohit expressed happiness after his side thrashed Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-28 in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday.

The encounter went right down to the wire but the raiding department and the defence department of Haryana Steelers performed well in the final few minutes to ensure the team manages to get another win.

"It was a good game. All the raiders and the defenders worked together in tandem," Defender Mohit, who scored four tackle points in the match, said in a statement.

"Our coach Rakesh Kumar kept telling us that every point was important, so we had to try and catch every raider whenever we see an opening to catch them. The strategies worked out for us. The coach also told us that every player on the mat had to give their 100 percent and make up if any errors are committed," he added.

Mohit also went on to speak on the camaraderie between all the players in the team and revealed how the senior players keep the youngsters motivated in the team.



"All the senior players tell the youngsters that we have to play freely. We keep motivating each other and we ensure that we support each other," Mohit said.

The pairing of Mohit and Jaideep have been one of the successful defensive combinations throughout the season. The two have been the backbone of Haryana Steelers in the ongoing season, and Mohit went on to explain how the two often communicate with each other during the match to plan strategies.

"Ever since the camp started, the coach paired Jaideep and I together. He told us straightaway that we have to train together and play together with each other because kabaddi is a team sport. A player is as good as the team around them," Mohit said.

"So, we always play as a combination. We keep talking to each other when we are going for tackle, so that the other remains alert and we keep moving together," he added.

Set to face off against Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday, Mohit said that the team is prepared for the challenge and also explained why it is important to win every game at this stage in the competition.

"The opposing team is very strong. They have good raiders and defenders and is filled with young players. But we are equally prepared and we have practiced hard for the match. We have to win every game because only 4-5 games are left before the knockouts, and the table is quite close. So, every game is important," Mohit signed off. (ANI)

