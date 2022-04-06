Inaara Luthria, Sophie Adhyarujina secure top positions in dressage event of Regional Equestrian League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Inaara Luthria and Sophie Adhyarujina secured top positions in their respective dressage competitions of Regional Equestrian League at Amateur Riders' Club here at Mahalaxmi Race Course.



Inaara performed on two horses Nashy and Equinox in turns securing 64.84 per cent and 61.25 per cent by winning first and second place. In the same event, Shaira Khanna and Hayden Hussain were positioned in third and fourth place as they were able to secure 60 per cent and 57.96 per cent respectively. Shaira rode on Roxy and Hayden on Rachel in the competition.

In the Children I Dressage Sophie Adhyarujina won number one and two positions while performing on her two horses Velocity and Lioness in turns. Sophie secured 62.97 per cent with Lioness and 61.39 per cent while riding on Velocity. Annika Kjeldsen positioned third place while riding on Roxy and secured 58.45 per cent.

"I couldn't believe the result when I heard it. I had worked really hard with my coach for this event and was very nervous in the days leading up to it. Both the horses I rode, Nashy and Equinox went really well, but I was not expecting to come first and second. I am delighted," said Inaara Luthria. (ANI)

