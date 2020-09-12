Inclusion in focus in cricket tournament organised for people with disability in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Sport is known to cut across all barriers and keeping this in mind, a T10 cricket tournament was organised in Ganderbal by an NGO, Hope Disability Centre, to promote inclusion and well-being of people with disabilities.

Ganderbal district administration gave it full support to the match and the main idea behind holding this match was to bring the people with disabilities closer to society and break the stigma associated.

"Our motive is to give the disabled persons some exposure through this inclusive cricket tournament, we do not believe in discrimination, we ensure that disabled people play along with fully-abled players. We believe disabled persons are an equal member of the society and we do not believe in any sort of discrimination," Huzaifa Jan, the organizer of the tournament told ANI.



"This is not the first time we are not organizing such sort of tournament, we have seen over the last couple of years that the best performers have been people with disability," she added.

The game was played with a few rules and regulations specific to the different impairment groups. All the participants were in good spirits as finally, they got to play a match after spending a lot of time under coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"This tournament is organised for disabled people, we are thankful that such a tournament has been organised, it is a very big thing for us, we have been in lockdown for the last 4-5 months, we will be physically fit now, we are being looked at and this will help the disabled persons in getting the much-needed exposure," Sheikh Zaid, a participant in the match said. (ANI)

