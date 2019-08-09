India bags 8 medals in Asian schoolboy Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Indian junior boxers bagged eight medals including two gold medals in the Asian schoolboy Boxing Championships held in Kuwait, finishing as the second-best team in the tournament.

In the tournament, 22 nations had participated and apart from two gold medals, India won five silver and one bronze in the competition.

Yashwardhan Singh (58 kg) and Bharat Joon (70 kg) won the gold medal as they overpowered Uzbekistan's Aburakhimanov Abdulaziz and Kyrgyzstan's Asanbekov Atai respectively.

However, Aryan (37 kg) was beaten by Uzbekistan's Hojiakbar Mahmudov which forced him to settle for a silver medal. Vinay Vishkarma (49kg) also won the silver medal as he was defeated by Tulkonov Lazizbek of Uzbekistan.

Preet Malik (55kg), Gaurav Saini (64kg) and Randeep (70+kg) also clinched a silver medal. Earlier, Naksh Beniwal won a bronze medal in the 67 kg category. (ANI)

