Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
India bats for including shooting as event in CWG 2022

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): India has pitched to get shooting included in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Kiren Rijiju, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, has written to Nicky Morgan, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport seeking her 'personal intervention' in the matter.
"I am writing this letter to seek your personal intervention to get the sport of shooting included in the Commonwealth Games, 2022 scheduled to be held at Birmingham, UK," the letter read.
The Executive Board of Commonwealth Games Federation decided to exclude the sport form the tournament.
Rijiju also wrote that shooting has become a very popular sport in India and Indian shooters are performing well in international competitions and events.
"Shooting has become a very popular sport in India and Indian shooters are performing well in multi-lateral/international competitions/events. Exclusion of shooting from Birmingham CWG has agitated various National Sports Federations (NSFs), Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)," it said.
"The IOA has requested the President as well as Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Games Federation to include shooting in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022. The IOA, as a protest, has withdrawn from participation in CWG General Assembly and decided to abstain from certain CGA Executive Board Resolution," the letter added.
Rijiju also said that the Indian public takes a keen interest in shooting.
"The Indian public takes keen interest in shooting events, involving Indian sportsmen. In a constructive gesture, the International Shooting Federation has offered to share the cost for inclusion of shooting in Birmingham CWG, 2022," the letter read. (ANI)

