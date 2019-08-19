India clinches 12 medals in 3rd Nation's Cup including 4 gold

Vrbas [Serbia], Aug 19 (ANI): India's junior women boxers on Sunday ended the campaign with a rich haul of four gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the 3rd Nation's Cup which took place in Vrbas, Serbia.

Tamanna, who bagged a gold medal in the 48 kg category, won the 'Best Foreign Boxer' award. She (48 kg) registered a commanding 5-0 victory over Russia's Alena Tremasova.

Ambeshori Devi in 57 kg, Preeti Dahiya in 60 kg and Priyanka in 66 kg were the other three boxers who all clinched a gold medal in the tournament.

Anju Devi (50 kg) had to settle for a silver medal after facing a 0-5 defeat at the hands of Russia's Anastasiia Kirienko. Simran Verma (52 kg), Manshi Dalal (75 kg) and Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (80kg) also secured a silver medal in the tournament.

Aashreya Naik and Neha won a bronze medal in the 63 kg and 54 kg respectively. Khushi (70kg) and Alfiya Akram Khan Pathan (+80kg) also added two bronze medals in India's tally.

From India, 13 boxers participated in the tournament and Ragini was the only Indian who failed to win a medal. Overall, 160 boxers from 20 countries had participated in this prestigious tournament. (ANI)

