India continues leading SAG medal tally

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 6 (ANI): As the 13th edition of South Asian Games (SAG) -- regional sporting extravaganza march towards the end -- India has continued its domination in the medal count widening the gap with Nepal, which is on the second position.

As the events of the sixth day of the games close, India has won 81 gold, 59 silver and 25 bronze medals taking the tally of medals to 165.

"I felt very good because it's my first international game. I hope that it would be better in the coming days. It's not my personal best. I had tried to give my personal best in the event. This is my first international medal. So I am happy with it," Abha Khatua, a gold medalist in shot-put, told ANI after her victory ceremony.

The host nation Nepal in its last record had bagged the highest 31 gold medals. This time it has grabbed a total of 41 gold medals in the ongoing edition of the multi-mega sports event.

Nepal has won a total of 116 medals in the current edition of the South Asian Games, followed by Sri Lanka 23 gold, 42 silver, and 69 bronze medals.

Preliminaries for the boxing event started from Friday where India and host nation Nepal have started their journey with a victory.

The ten-day event, which is being played across Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Janakpur, will see its closing ceremony on December 10. (ANI)

