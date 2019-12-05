India continues to maintain dominance at SAG 2019

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 5 (ANI): India continued its impressive show at the ongoing 13th edition of the South Asian Games (SAG), being held in Nepal, winning a total of 124 medals so far.

As per the official medal tally, India is at the top of the table and has bagged 62 gold, 41 silver and 21 bronze at the event with Nepal at the second spot with 101 medals.

Indian athletes grabbed 24 gold, 18 silver and six bronze medals on Thursday.

The gold rush was triggered by female athletes who bagged 16 yellow metals, especially in wushu, weightlifting, swimming, shooting and taekwondo.

In wushu, India clinched six medals (five gold and one bronze). On the first day of swimming competition, India bagged 11 medals (four gold, six silver and one bronze). Similarly, on the first day of the weightlifting competition, the country had four gold medals to its name.

Indian shooters also dominated in their field giving the country four gold, two silver and one bronze. In women's 50-metre Rifle 3 Positions event, Indian shooters brought triple delight for the country by winning a gold, silver and bronze medal each.

Meanwhile, in the taekwondo event, India clinched three gold, two silver and one bronze. (ANI)

