India defeat Australia 3-2 in BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championship

Santander [Spain], October 18 (ANI): Indian team came from behind on Tuesday to defeat Australia 3-2 loss in their Group B match at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships being held in Santander, Spain.

The men's doubles team of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur lost India's first tie by 21-12, 21-17 to Ricky Tang and Otto Xing de Zhao.

The 14-year-old world number 5 Unnati Hooda made things even with a comfortable 21-6, 21-9 victory over Sydney Go in the women's singles match, according to Olympics.com.

In the third match which stretched to three sets, India's Bharat Raghav lost to Jack Yu by 19-21, 21-16, 15-21.



India levelled again in the women's doubles as Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag defeated Dania Nugroho and Catrina Chia-Yu Tan by 21-8, 21-8.

The Indian mixed pair of Vignesh Thathineni and Srinidhi Naryanan completed a 21-12, 21-16 win over Otto Xing de Zhao and Yuelin Zhang to give India a match-winning 3-2 lead.

India is now in the second position in Group B with two points from three matches. It had earlier defeated Iceland by 5-0 before it lost to China by a similar scoreline.

India will take on Slovenia in their final group tie on Wednesday with the hope to win the match. India's chances to make it to the quarterfinals will also depend on China's performance in matches against Iceland or Australia.

The championship started in Spain from October 17 and will go on till October 22. (ANI)

