Representative image
Representative image

India finish ISSF Rio World Cup with 5 gold medals

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): India finished the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, with five gold medals as the team of Manu Baker - Saurabh Chaudhary defeated Yashaswini Deswai - Abhishek Verma in the summit clash.
With this, India has ended the tournament with 5 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals.
India has now finished as the leading nation in the ISSF Shooting Senior World Cup events in 2019 with 16 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.
Earlier in the day, Apurvi Chandela partnered with Deepak Kumar to hand India its fourth gold medal on the final day of the championship.
This win ensured an unprecedented top finish for India across all four ISSF World Cup stages this year including the lone ISSF Junior World Cup.
Apurvi and Deepak outclassed the Chinese pair of Yang Qian and Yu Haonan 16-6 in a one-sided final. India won eight of the 11 single-shot duels between the teams.
After comfortably getting through round one of qualification, the pair of Apurvi and Deepak topped the board after 20 individual shots in round two, featuring the top eight teams from the previous round.
Their total of 419.1 enabled them to get straight into the gold medal match where they found themselves against the Chinese pair who had come in second with 418.7.
Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar, who won the previous two World Cup editions of the same event, also managed to pick up a bronze medal.
Anjum and Divyansh shot 418.0 to be placed fourth and qualified for the bronze medal match against the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Peter Sidi, who shot 418.6 to finish third.
They won their bronze-medal match against the Hungarians with relative ease, chalking out a 16-10 result.
The first to 16 point wins in the matches and the same format will be used in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (ANI)

