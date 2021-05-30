India is 'ready to shine' at Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has exuded confidence about the athletes' performance at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and said "India is ready to go and shine".

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Rijiju invited every Indian to cheer for the athletes featuring in the megaevent as they continue to train for the Tokyo Olympics.

The sports ministers on Saturday shared a video on Twitter wishing every athlete the very best for the Tokyo games.

"I invite every Indian to cheer for our athletes as they train to win laurels for India despite difficult times. Yes, India is ready to go and shine at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics," Rijiju said.





The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday confirmed that its entire contingent bound for the Olympics will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the Tokyo Games.

The IOA has also said its entire contingent has at least received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while some have been fully vaccinated as well.

Talking about steps to ensure safety of athletes at the Games, IOA said: "The safety of everyone involved at the Tokyo Olympics is the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) highest priority and the IOA will do everything possible to ensure that all the personnel part of the Indian contingent clear the necessary steps as provided in the playbook before boarding their respective flights for Tokyo."

On May 22, the IOA had informed that 19 Olympic-bound athletes had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and hence they were fully vaccinated against the virus. (ANI)

