India mixed relay team finish at 7th position in World Athletics Championship

Doha [Qatar], Sept 30 (ANI): India's mixed 4x400m relay team finished at the 7th position at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The team comprising of Muhammaed Anas, VK Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Noah Nirmal Tom finished with a new season-best timing of 3:15:77s.

USA won the gold medal with a timing of 3:09:34s. Jamaica finished at the second position whereas Bahrain ended up at the third place.

Poland, Great Britain and Belgium were the other teams who finished ahead of India.



On Saturday, India's mixed relay team had secured an Olympic berth after entering the finals of World Athletics Championships.

The Indian team finished third in the second heat of the semi-finals behind Poland and Brazil with a time of 3.16.14s to reach the final. The third-place finish ensured India's place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

