India Open 2023: Satwiksairaj-Chirag start title defence with win

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): India's star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a winning start to their India Open title defence with a win over Scotland duo of Christopher and Matthew Grimley in the first round at Delhi on Tuesday.

Rankireddy-Shetty downed the Scottish duo by 21-13, 21-15. The Indian duo, who are defending their men's doubles title, looked in top form as they floored their opponents in just two games.

Also, the Indian mixed doubles duo of Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the competition in the first round itself.



They lost to the Dutch duo of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 11-21, 12-21.

The Indian women's doubles duo of Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan and Ashna Roy crashed out in the first round after a humiliating 21-4, 21-2 loss to China's Zhang Shuxian and Zheng.

Former All-England finalist Saina Nehwal will be in action later on Tuesday. (ANI)

