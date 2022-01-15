India Open: Looking forward to summit clash with Loh Kean Yew, says Lakshya Sen

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): After progressing to the final of the men's singles event of the ongoing India Open 2022, shuttler Lakshya Sen on Saturday said that he is looking forward to the summit clash against world champion Loh Kean Yew.

"I think the first game was pretty close, I committed some errors and that's what cost me the first game. But I kept my calm in the second and third game, and in the end, I managed to win," said Lakshya after winning the semi-final clash.

When asked about the summit clash against Loh Kean Yew, Lakshya said: "I think both of us are playing well, it will be a good match tomorrow. I am looking forward to playing against him in the final."



Lakshya Sen stormed into the men's singles final of the ongoing India Open 2022, which is part of the BWF World Tour tournament series, at the KD Jadhav Stadium here on Saturday.

Sen came back from a game down in the semi-final against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong to win 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 and reach the first Super 500 final of his career.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be going against Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semi-final clash while the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be going against the French pair of Fabien Delrue and William Villeger. (ANI)

