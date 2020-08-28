India Open, Syed Modi International cancelled in BWF's adjusted calendar due to Covid-19

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 27 (ANI): The India Open Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments were on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as the badminton's governing body announced its adjusted international calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The India Open, which was originally scheduled in March, was to be held from December 8 to 13 in New Delhi and Syed Modi was slated for November 17 to 22 in Lucknow in the previously revised calendar.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will implement an adjusted tournament calendar for the HSBC BWF World Tour in 2020," the world body said in a statement.

"The TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark will remain part of the international tournament calendar and will proceed on the planned dates of October 3-11," it added.

Thus, following the completion of the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Weeks 40 and 41 of the tournament calendar, the HSBC BWF World Tour will resume with a two-week European leg in Odense, Denmark to be staged across Weeks 42 and 43.

Both of these tournaments - DANISA Denmark Open I and Denmark Open II - will be Super 750 events.

"All remaining HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments on the calendar will no longer take place at the dates and locations originally listed," BWF said. (ANI)





