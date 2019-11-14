Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju

India' position should be taken into consideration: Rijiju ahead of CGF meeting

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Ahead of the meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) over exclusion of shooting, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that India' position should be taken into consideration as they are a 'very, very important' member.
"I had written a letter to my counter-part in the UK, I got a reply. Today, the Commonwealth Games Federation President and the team will meet me. I will tell them India is a very, very important member of the Commonwealth nations. Especially, in the Commonwealth Games Federation, India's interest and India's position should be taken into consideration. I will put across my views, let us see what happens," Rijiju told reporters.
Rijiju also said that the government does not interfere in the technical matters.
"They have their own system in the Commonwealth Games and normally, the government does not interfere in the technical matters but when it comes to policy matters, on the behalf of the government, I will put across my views," he said.
Rijiju also felicitated the medal-winners from the World Wushu Championship. India had won four medals: one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.
"I am extremely delighted that our four Wushu players have won medals from the World Championship which was held in Shanghai. I am extremely satisfied that for the first time, our players could manage four medals which shows that India has a bright future," Rijiju said.
"Wushu is a medal prospect for India in the future Olympics. That is why the Sports Authority of India will try to assist and coordinate with the federation and create better infrastructure for training," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:12 IST

India play out 1-1 draw against Afghanistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Nov 14 (ANI): India played out a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Central Republican Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:35 IST

Meeting was productive, shooting issue to look into, says IOA...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had a productive meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CWF) CEO David Grevemberg and president Louise Martin and discussed the issue of shooting with them on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:42 IST

Rahul Dravid cleared of conflict of interest charges, says DK Jain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Former India cricketer and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid has been cleared of conflict of interest charges by BCCI ethics officer Justice (retd.) D K Jain.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:26 IST

Pakistan announces 21 probables for England women's ODIs, T20Is

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 14 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced 21 probables for the ODI and T20I series against England, which is to be held in Malaysia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:08 IST

Happy with outcome of discussion with CWF delegation on shooting...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju is happy with the outcome after meeting the members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and a delegation of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:21 IST

Brave decision of Bangladesh to bat first after winning toss, says Ashwin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Bangladesh's "very very brave" decision to bat after winning the toss in the first Test match here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:17 IST

Hong Kong Open: Sindhu, Kashyap knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 14 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap were knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing their respective matches on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:28 IST

Ajinkya Rahane traded to Delhi Capitals by Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals for the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:26 IST

Jack Leach signs two-year contract extension with Somerset

Taunton [UK], Nov 14 (ANI): England spinner Jack Leach on Thursday signed a two-year contract extension with Somerset that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:25 IST

India announces Davis Cup squad against Pakistan tie; Rohan...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday announced an unprecedented eight-member squad for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:24 IST

Message from Jurgen Klopp gave a 'boost' to Harry Wilson

Liverpool [UK], Nov 14 (ANI): Receiving a message from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave Bournemouth's Harry Wilson a boost.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:23 IST

DSport to broadcast I-League 2019-20 season

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. to broadcast the I-League 2019-20 season on DSport.

Read More
iocl