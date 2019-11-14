India' position should be taken into consideration: Rijiju ahead of CGF meeting

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Ahead of the meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) over exclusion of shooting, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that India' position should be taken into consideration as they are a 'very, very important' member.

"I had written a letter to my counter-part in the UK, I got a reply. Today, the Commonwealth Games Federation President and the team will meet me. I will tell them India is a very, very important member of the Commonwealth nations. Especially, in the Commonwealth Games Federation, India's interest and India's position should be taken into consideration. I will put across my views, let us see what happens," Rijiju told reporters.

Rijiju also said that the government does not interfere in the technical matters.

"They have their own system in the Commonwealth Games and normally, the government does not interfere in the technical matters but when it comes to policy matters, on the behalf of the government, I will put across my views," he said.

Rijiju also felicitated the medal-winners from the World Wushu Championship. India had won four medals: one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

"I am extremely delighted that our four Wushu players have won medals from the World Championship which was held in Shanghai. I am extremely satisfied that for the first time, our players could manage four medals which shows that India has a bright future," Rijiju said.

"Wushu is a medal prospect for India in the future Olympics. That is why the Sports Authority of India will try to assist and coordinate with the federation and create better infrastructure for training," he added. (ANI)

