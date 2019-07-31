Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur in conversation with ANI
India should participate in CWG 2022 only if shooting is included, says boxer Simranjit Kaur

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:23 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur on Wednesday said the country should participate in the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 only if shooting is part of the event in the UK.
Simranjit, who recently won a gold medal in 60kg category at 23rd President's Cup in Indonesia, said because of shooting India's medal tally rises and its absence will affect the total number of medals.
"Shooting has given a lot of medals to India. Because of them (shooters), our medal tally goes up. I think the absence of shooting will affect our medal tally. We should participate (in CWG 2022) only if shooting is part of the event," Simranjit told ANI.
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra last week wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the CWG 2022 due to the exclusion of shooting.
Simranjit shifted from 64kg to 60kg. When asked about her transition, the Indian boxer said she watched the videos of her opponents and changed tactics in training to prepare and adjust herself to the 60kg.
"Before this (President's Cup), I was in 64 kg category but it isn't an Olympic weight. So, I had to shift to 60 kg. It was a start for me in 60 kg. I had to do well and get a medal in this category," she said.
"It is an Olympic weight so the competition is there. I had to change tactics in training. I watched videos of my opponents on YouTube to prepare for the competition," she added.
Simranjit acknowledged six-time world champion Mary Kom's contribution to the game, saying the legend motivated the Indian contingent at the President's Cup. She added that she had a good experience with Mary while practicing for the tournament.
"She (Mary) is a legend. She was with us in this competition (President's Cup Boxing Tournament). She motivated everybody a lot. It was a good experience to practice with her. I feel lucky to have her," Simranjit said.
The Indian boxer said that she is focussing on her next target, World Championship. Simranjit stressed that she is taking one step at a time.
"Although I have shifted to 60 kg there are a lot of things on which I have to work. My next target is the World Championship. I'll take one step at a time," she said.
Simranjit said the biggest challenge in the sport is the mindset, adding one has to decide how to play and follow a proper diet. She conveyed thanks to the government for supporting the athletes financially.
"The biggest challenge is the mindset. One has to decide how to play and focus on diet as well. Government is supporting all of us financially," she concluded. (ANI)

iocl