India still seek first medal at Larnaca Shotgun World Cup

Larnaca [Cyprus], April 2 (ANI): With the men's and women's trap competitions concluding at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus, India's search for a medal in the tournament continues.



Sabeera Haris was the best Indian finisher in the women's trap, shooting 108 for an 18th place finish while Lakshay Sheroan was 45th in the men's trap with a score of 114 in qualification. Briton Lucy Hall won gold in the women's trap while Croat Anton Glasnovic emerged triumphant in the men's event.

In other Indian results on the day, Manisha Keer was 23rd in the women's trap with a score of 106 while Shagun Chowdhary was further down with a score of 103. Kiran and Kirti Gupta playing for ranking points only shot scores of 108 and 106 respectively. In the men's trap, Bakhtyaruddin Malek shot 106 to be placed 91st while Arya Vansh Tyagi was 96th with a score of 104. Prithviraj Tondaiman playing for ranking points only shot 110.

The Trap Mixed Team is the final event of the competition and two Indian pairs will be in medal contention on Sunday. (ANI)

