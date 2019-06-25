India submits bid to host 2023 IOC session

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jun 25 (ANI): India on Tuesday submitted a formal bid to the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, to host the 2023 session in Mumbai.

On the sidelines of the IOC's 134th session, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra and IOC member Nita Ambani proposed to host the 2023 session. It is expected that India will choose Mumbai as the host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

"2022-2023 happens to be the 75th year of Indian Independence and what better way for Indian sports to celebrate the occasion by having the entire Olympic family/community in India," Batra said.

Batra is set to be appointed as the new IOC member at the session on Wednesday. India last hosted an IOC session at its capital, New Delhi in 1983.

Earlier, India wanted to host the ongoing session but lost to Italian city Milan. However, Milan had to withdraw as Italy decided to bid for 2026 Winter Games as an IOC rule does not allow host city candidates to be elected in their native country.



The Italian cities Milan and Cortina on Monday were elected to host the 2026 Winter Games after receiving 47 votes, outshining the Swedish cities Stockholm and Are, that received 34 votes.

An IOC session, which is held once a year, is the general meeting of the IOC members who hold one vote each. Sessions can also take place if the IOC President convenes or on the written request of at least one-third of the members. (ANI)

