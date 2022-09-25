"India winning laurels in para-sports, fitness culture among 'Divyangs' being promoted": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that many institutions in India are working to increase the fitness levels and participation of 'Divyangs' in sports and the country is winning laurels in para-sports.

Addressing the nation on the 92nd episode of his monthly Radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "India is winning laurels in para-sports. We have all been witness to this in many tournaments. There are many institutes that are working on helping Divangs increase their fitness levels & participate in sports. Today there are many people who are engaged in promoting the fitness culture among the specially-abled at the grassroots level. This imparts a lot of strength to the self-confidence of the specially-abled."

India has won many accomplishments and set new records in para-sports as of late.

Earlier in September, Indian javelin thrower and Paralympics gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia clinched a silver medal for the country in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Morocco, which was held from September 15 to 17.

Devendra threw the javelin to a distance of 60.97 m to capture the silver. Also, India's Ajit Kumar won the gold by achieving the best throw of 64 m.



Indian Paralympics medalists Sumit Antil and Yogesh Kathuniya established new world records in javelin throw and discus throw respectively at the recently-concluded Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru, which was held from August 18 to 19.

Sumit threw the javelin to the distance of 68.62 m to establish a new world record in male javelin throw in para-athletics. On the other hand, Yogesh set a new discus throw world record in the male category in para-athletics. He threw the discus to a distance of 48.34 m to set this new record.

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won gold in men's doubles at the Thailand Para-Badminton International tournament back in August. They also won silver in the singles event in different categories.

Indian para-table tennis team also achieved great success at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Indian para table tennis team won two medals - a gold and a bronze. Bhavina Patel won the gold medal after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 finals. On the other hand, Sonalben Patel brought home a bronze medal as well.

Para-powerlifter Sudhir also clinched the gold medal in the Men's Heavyweight final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with the best weight of 212 kg.

India also won 19 medals at Tokyo Paralympics held last year. It includes five gold medals, eight silver and six bronze medals. (ANI)

