Indian archer Jayanta Talukdar admitted to hospital after testing Covid positive

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Indian archer Jayanta Talukdar has been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati, Assam after he tested positive for coronavirus.



Speaking to ANI, an official of Archery Association of India (AAI) said: "Yes, Jayant in hospital as he was tested positive. As of now he is stable and there is nothing to worry."

India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning.

With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604. The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 392,488 cases yesterday. (ANI)

