Indian archery team pulls out of Asia Cup over coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Thursday announced that the Indian junior archery team will not participate in the Asia Cup world ranking tournament in Bangkok owing to the coronavirus threat there.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Thailand's capital from March 8 to 15. The Indian team was scheduled to leave for the venue on March 7.

"After reviewing the current alarming situation in the region on account of coronavirus and taking into consideration the travel advisories issued by SAI and IOC, Archery Association of India is worried about the health of our team and cannot take any risk under the circumstances," AAI assistant secretary Gunjan Abrol wrote to World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country so far.

Globally, deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed 3,200. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 94,000 people. (ANI)

