Indian athletes will script history in Tokyo Olympics: Hima Das

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Ace sprinter Hima Das on Friday wished all the best to the Indian athletes who are going to feature in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this month, Hima Das sustained a hamstring injury while running in the 100m heats during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

The ace Indian sprinter said she will watch all the games and will cheer for athletes. Hima is also confident that Indian athletes will script history in the ongoing Games.

"Indian athletes will script history this time. Unfortunately, I got injured at the last moment, never mind I'll watch the Games and will cheer for our athletes. I just want to say everyone should cheer for our athletes as it will provide them extra motivation," Hima Das told ANI.

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) along with fellow boxers will feature in Tokyo Olympics. The men's boxing side comprises number one and Asian Games champion Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg).



The women's squad includes Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina (69kg), and Pooja Rani (75kg).

"It's an honour for Assam that Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the Tokyo Olympics. She is my old friend and I'm sure she will bring a medal for India and Assam," said Hima Das.

Earlier in the day, Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led the way as India made its way at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics on Friday at the Japan National Stadium.

Back home, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur was also seen waving the Indian flag as the Indian contingent made its way into the stadium.

Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent attended the Opening Ceremony amid the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital. (ANI)

