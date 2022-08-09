Indian boxers receive warm welcome in Haryana after successful CWG 2022 campaign

Bahadurgarh (Haryana) [India], August 9 (ANI): Commonwealth Games 2022 medal-winning boxers Nitu Ghangas, Sagar Ahlawat and Jaismine Lamboria received a warm welcome from people in Bahadurgarh after a successful campaign at the multi-sport event in Birmingham.

India finished 4th in the medal tally at the recently-concluded CWG 2022 in Birmingham with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games.

People interacted with the boxers, felicitated them with garlands and clicked pictures with them.

Nitu Ghanghas told ANI during the interaction, "After winning the gold, I have been getting good wishes from people across the country. I hope I continue receiving the same in future and I will keep winning medals for the country. I have competitions this year and I will keep winning medals with focus."

The boxer said that her village was praying for her before her gold medal bout and now she would celebrate her win with them.



Recalling her struggles, she said, "Every player faces struggles. Players deal with financial woes. Players sustain injuries. My father has always had my back since I started boxing."

Boxer Nitu Ghangas clinched a gold medal after defeating England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final of the women's 48 kg category. She won on basis of points by 5-0 over her English opponent.

Jaismine also interacted with people and clicked pictures with them.





"I started pursuing boxing in 2016. The Asian Games are slated for next year. I will have to qualify for the Olympics, too. I would be preparing for that," Jaismine said to ANI.

Jaismine Lamboriya clinched the bronze medal in the women's 60 kg Lightweight category after losing to England's Gemma Paige. The English boxer won the match as a split decision worked in the Brit's favour as she won by 3-2 win against the Indian.

Sagar Ahlawat was also overwhelmed by the reception from the fans and talked to the media about his experience in his first major competition globally.



"I had trained well. It was the first competition, so could not make it in the final. It was my first ever international competition," he said.

Sagar Ahlawat captured the silver medal in the final of the Men's Over 92kg category. Sagar settled for a silver medal after suffering a defeat against Delicious Orie of England by 0-5 on basis of points.

India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history.

Indian boxers won a total of seven medals in boxing. This includes gold by Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghangas and Nikhat Zareen. Mohammed Hussamuddin (bronze), Rohit Tokas (bronze), Sagar Ahlawat (silver) and Jaismine Lamboria (bronze) were other medalists. (ANI)

