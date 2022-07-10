Indian boxing contingent departs for Jordanstown to prepare for CWG 2022

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Indian boxing contingent on Sunday departed for Jordanstown in Ireland to prepare for Commonwealth Games 2022, starting on July 28.

Indian boxing contingent will train for 14 days alongside different boxing nations and then leave for Birmingham on July 24.

The women's squad, including world champion Nikhat Zareen, and a men's team comprising Amit Panghal will participate in the camp.



The Indian women's boxing contingent also includes Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu and Jaismine, besides coaches Bhaskar Chandra Bhatt, Pranamika Borah and Mahavir Singh.

The men's team consists of eight boxers -- Hussamuddin Mohammed, Shiva Thapa, Rohit Tokas, Sumit, Ashish Kumar, Sanjeet and Sagar, apart from Amit.

Women's Team- Nitu (48kg), Nikhat (50kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina (70kg)

Men's Team- Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (+92kg)

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham. (ANI)

