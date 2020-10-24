Indian boxing team resumes training in Italy

Assisi [Italy], October 23 (ANI): Indian men boxers have resumed their training at the Olympic Centre here in Assisi, Italy in a biosecure environment during their 52-day exposure trip that will also see them participating in the tournament.

"The 10-member Indian men's boxing team began their training after being cleared by authorities," Sports Authority of India said.

Earlier this month, SAI has sanctioned the overseas training and exposure tour to Italy and France for a 28-member contingent which includes 10 male boxers and six women boxers along with the support staff.



Amongst the boxers who are participating include Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani, all of whom have earned quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.

Thirteen boxers from the contingent will also participate in the "Alexis Vastine" International Boxing Tournament to be held in Nantes, France from October 28 to October 30.

Nine boxers, the highest ever for a single Olympics from India have earned quotas for the Tokyo games. The World Olympic qualifying event scheduled for next year is the last event for Indian boxers to obtain quotas for the Olympics. (ANI)

