Indian contingent leaves for Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Indian contingent for 2020 Paralympics departed for Tokyo from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Ahead of departure, Tek Chand, a Javelin thrower, said, "I will try my best to win a medal. There were few hurdles but it is part of life. I overcame them. Today, I am going to play for the country."

Vinod Kumar, Discus thrower, said that people should not be disabled from mind and heart.

"I will be playing on August 29. We will try to win as many medals as possible in the Paralympics. This is for the first time that 54 players are going to the games. We shouldn't be disabled from mind and heart," Kumar told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Deepa Malik, the president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), said that the Indian team looks in great shape.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his wishes along with the Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur. I'm delighted. I'm in a different role as I'm not playing this year but it is a different feeling to work alongside para-athletes. The team looks in great shape. I wish them all the best for the games," she said.

54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines will be heading to Tokyo to represent the nation. This is India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian para-athlete contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, their families, guardians, and coaches via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister lauded the para-athletes for their self-confidence and willpower. He credited their hard work and said he is hopeful after interacting with the para-athletes that India will create new history at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (ANI)