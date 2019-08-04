Indian doubles duo Rankireddy-Shetty wins Thailand Open

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Chinese pair Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen to win the Thailand Open title on Sunday.

The Indian duo clinched the win with a thrilling 22-20, 18-21, 21-18 victory.

Rankireddy and Shetty in the first game faced a tough fight from the opponents and sealed the neck-to-neck game by 22-20.

The Chinese duo made a come back in the second game and claimed the set by 21-18.

In the last and final set, the world number-16 Indian pair outclassed their opponents and clinched the match after a 62-minutes long clash.

The unseeded pair were the only players left in the competition from India.

In the semi-final match, they defeated South Korean pair by Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol by 22-20, 22-24, 21-9. (ANI)

