Indian eves bag five golds at Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Shaheen Gill and Nivedita Karki along with three young Indian women boxers put up brilliant performances to win gold medals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Monday.

Tamanna (50kg), Ravina (63kg) and Muskan (75kg) were the other three boxers who also registered victories in the finals and bagged gold medals.

Nivedita provided India an ideal start for the day when she clinched a sensational 3-2 win over Uzbekistan's Saidakhon Rakhmonova in the 48-kg final. Tamanna handed the country second gold with a win over another Uzbek boxer Robiyankhon Bakhtiyorova by a similar margin in the 50kg thriller. Both Nivedita and Tamanna clinched their second successive medal after the silver medal in the last edition.

Shaheen and Ravina then added two more gold medals to the country's tally with dominating triumphs by unanimous decisions against their respective Uzbek opponents. While Shaheen (60kg) outperformed Mukhlisa Tokhirova, Ravina thrashed Uzbekistan's Sitora Bahodirova.

Next in action, Muskan also produced an aggressive show against Kazakhstan's Aidasaribarova, who found it difficult to match the Indian's game and conceded heavy blows on her face before the referee stopped the contest after initial few minutes in the first round and declared Muskan the winner.



Meanwhile, Priyanka and Kirti suffered defeats in the final and concluded their campaigns with silver medals. While Priyanka went down fighting 1-4 against Kazakhstan's Bakytseidish in the 66kg category, Kirti (+81kg) endured a 0-5 loss against Sakhobat Khusanova of Uzbekistan.



Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg) are the five boxers who secured bronze medals with semi-finals finish earlier as Indian women signed off a medal in every 12 categories in the youth section.

Later tonight three Indians, Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) will fight for gold in the youth men section.

On Sunday evening, Krrish Pal (46kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) registered impressive victories in the finals and added two more gold medals to India's tally in the junior section.

While Krrish defeated Tajikistan's Anishervon Fazylov by a split 4-1 verdict, Yashwardhan outclassed Mirzakamron Yunusov of Uzbekistan by unanimous decision.

Among other junior boys, Ravi Saini (48kg) and Rishab Singh (60kg) suffered defeats in their respective finals and ended up with silver medals.

With Vini (50kg), Yakshika (52kg), Vidhi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrishti Sathe (63kg) and Rudrika (75kg) also emerging champions in the girls' section earlier, Indian junior team finished their successful campaign on the second position with 21 medals including eight gold, seven silver and six bronze at the prestigious continental tournament where both the age groups of men and women--youth and junior--are being played together.

The tournament has witnessed strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. (ANI)

