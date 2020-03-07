Indian fencer Chunni Lal cleared by WADA

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Indian fencer Chunni Lal, who was to serve a four-year ban for doping, has been cleared by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) imposed the ban on the fencer as steroid was found in his urine sample. However, WADA decided to retest Lal's urine sample.

WADA in its letter, dated March 5, 2020, recommended NADA India to overturn the Anti Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) associated with the sample.

Lal had provided a urine sample during out-of-competition in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and the sample was sent for analysis to the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

After the adverse analytical finding report associated to the sample was received from NDTL, NADA issued a Notice of Charge on March 5 last year to the athlete for violation of Article 2.1 of Anti-Doping Rules of NADA.

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel ordered to impose ineligibility for a period of four years upon the athlete commencing from the date of provisional suspension i.e March 5, 2019.

After WADA's recommendation, NADA withdrew its Notice of Charge dated March 5, 2019 issued to Lal including ineligibility period and other consequences imposed on the athlete. (ANI)

