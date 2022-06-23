Indian freestyle wrestlers claim Asian Championship title in U-17 category

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], June 22 (ANI): Indian Under-17 wrestling freestyle team on Wednesday claimed the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship by winning four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Wednesday's bouts in the remaining 7 weight categories of free-style wrestling were held and Indian grapplers clinched three gold, one silver & two bronze medals.

Bouts in 7 weight categories of freestyle wrestling were held and the following wrestlers won the medals: Ningappa (45kg, gold), Shubham (48kg, gold) and Vaibhav Patil (55kg, gold), while Pratik Deshmukh claimed the silver in 110kg category and Narsingh Patil (51kg, bronze) and Sourabh (60kg, bronze).



The Indian freestyle team won the Asian Championships trophy with 188 points, while Kazakhstan finished runner-up with 150 points. Uzbekistan took the third spot with 145 points.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian women's team won five medals to end their 2021 Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship campaign with a total of eight gold medals, one silver, and one bronze.

Bouts in 5 weight categories of women wrestling were held and the following women wrestlers won the medals: Ritika (43 kg, Gold), Ahilaya Shinde (49 kg, Gold), Siksha (57 kg Gold), Priya (73 kg, Gold), and Pulkit (65 kg, Silver).

Indian Under-23 category team will start their campaign on Thursday with Greco-Roman-style events. (ANI)

