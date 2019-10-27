Men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter)
Men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter)

Indian men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy enter French Open finals

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:51 IST

Paris [France], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Saturday advanced to the finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.
The duo defeated Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-11, 25-23 in the semi-finals.
The Indian pair won the first game quite comprehensively and they carried on with their winning momentum to wrap up the match in 49 minutes.
The Japanese duo provided some fight in the second game, but the Indian pair somehow managed to maintain their composure to come out on the right side of the result.
On Friday, both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were knocked out of the French Open after losing their respective quarter-finals.
Sindhu was defeated by Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying while Nehwal lost to South Korea's An Se Young.
On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open too after facing a first-round defeat against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21.
In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third games to proceed to the second round.
Parupalli Kashyap was also knocked out after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in his first-round match. (ANI)

