Indian MMA fighter seeks govt help to pursue his 'unique journey'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): Mohammed Mahboob Khan, who became the first and only Indian to bag an International Gold Medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), has sought help from the central government so that he can earn more laurels for the country.

Khan was a 22-year-old taxi driver and had earlier worked in a clothing store to meet the basic needs of his family. The MMA fighter, who aspires to win more medals for his country, wants the support of the government in his journey.

"I was a taxi driver earlier and part-time worker in a clothing store to fulfill the basic needs of my family. My interest in MMA began when I first saw my friend training, and later with the help of my trainer Sheikh Khalid, I have come this far," Mahboob Khan told ANI.



"It has been only four years training during which at the age of 20 years, I bagged International Gold Medal representing India in 2018 IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) defeating Bahrain, Kazakhstan, and Australia," he further said.

"I am the first and only Indian who has bagged an International Gold Medal for the Country in Mixed Martial Arts till now. I request the Government of India to support me to participate in more International fights and win for the country," Mahboob Khan added.

Indian MMA team coach and Mahboob Khan's trainer Sheikh Khalid heaped praise on the world champion and said that they have supported the "unique journey" of the fighter.

"Mahboob Khan is the only talent who won Gold Medal for India at an international platform. He had a unique journey. He was a taxi driver and now is a World Champion and has brought glory to our country in the field of MMA," Khalid, who is also the Telangana Association of Mixed Martial arts head coach, told ANI.

"We have supported and sponsored him during his journey. Today, MMA is the world's fastest-growing sport," he added. (ANI)

