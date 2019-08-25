Indian Navy congratulates officer's daughter on completing 1,200-km long cycling event in France

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Sunday congratulated Priyadarshini Pawar, the daughter of one of its officers, for becoming the first Indian woman to successfully complete the 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.

Paris-Brest-Paris circuit is France's oldest long-distance cycling event.

Pawar achieved the feat by cycling non-stop between August 18 to 22.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy said, "Huge Congratulations to Priyadarshani Pawar, an #IndianNavy daughter, India Coast Guard spouse and now a part of @airindiain family on successful completion of the prestigious and gruelling 1200km non-stop #ParisBrestParis Randonneur cycling event 18-22 Aug."

The Navy commended Pawar for accomplishing the milestone in her first attempt in unfamiliar terrain and weather.

"A remarkable feat indeed in unfamiliar terrain and weather, she completed in her very first attempt. Incidentally, the race culminated with the visit of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi PMO India to France," the Indian Navy said in another tweet.

It added, "Understandably this is the 1st time since the event started in1891that any Indian woman has successfully completed the same. Coming on the heels of the highly successful #NavikaSagarParikrama, a befitting tribute to women power by a #NavyChildrenSchool alumnus."

This year, Rambouillet, a town situated on the outskirts of Paris, hosted the event.

More than 30,000 riders have successfully completed long-distance cycling in the event since its inception in 1931. (ANI)

