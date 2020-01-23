Indian Olympic Association, Boxing Federation pitch for hosting Boxing Olympic qualifiers

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) have expressed their desire for hosting the boxing Olympic trials in India.

Narinder Batra, the president of the IOA has written a letter to Morinbari Watanabe, chairman of the Boxing Task Force to assure him of his full support and cooperation.

Earlier, the BFI had also expressed their desire to host the qualifiers in India.

"We propose to organise this event at K D Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi, where we earlier hosted the AIBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championship in November, 2018," BFI said in its letter to the chairman of Boxing Task Force.

Originally, the trials for Boxing were scheduled to be played in Wuhan, China. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced that they are looking for alternative venues to host the boxing Olympic trials.

The decision to shift the trials from Wuhan was taken due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally, the boxing trials were slated to be held in Wuhan from February 3-14. (ANI)

