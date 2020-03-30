Indian Olympic Association extends support, contribution to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday pledged "support and contribution" towards the nation's battle against coronavirus crisis saying its member Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations will also extend their support to help the cause.

In a Twitter post, IOA Secretary Rajeev Mehta said, "we are deeply grateful to all the front-line workers who are risking their lives to fight this pandemic."

In another tweet, the IOA said Cycling Federation and Indian Golf Union have pledged to contribute Rs one lakh and Rs ten lakh respectively.

"The #Cycling fraternity is committed to the need of the nation in fighting the severity of COVID-19 crisis. @OfficialCFI Chairman Mr Onkar Singh pledged a support of 1 Lac Rupees on behalf of Cycling Federation of India for this noble cause! #ThankYou #TogetherWeRise #TeamIndiaFlag of India," IOA tweeted.

"In the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, IGU President Lt.Gen D Anbu (Retd), has pledged to commit a sum of 10 lac Rupees on behalf of the @IndianGolfUnion and the #Golf community to support the nation in its fight against the current crisis.#ThankYou #TogetherWeRise #TeamIndia," it added.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) also committed to give Rs 2.5 lakh while Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) pledged to donate Rs five lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.

"Pledging commitment and support to the need of the nation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, @AITA__Tennis Hon. Life President and IOA Sr Vice President Mr Anil Khanna will contribute 2.5 lac Rupees on behalf of All India Tennis Association! #ThankYou #TogetherWeRise #TeamIndia," IOA tweeted.

"Pledging support to the nation's fight against COVID-19, @ttfitweet President and Hon'ble Dy CM of Haryana Mr @Dchautala has committed to donate 5 lac Rupees on behalf of Table Tennis Federation of India and the #TableTennis fraternity. #ThankYou #TogetherWeRise #TeamIndia," the thread added.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has infected a total of 1071 people. (ANI)

