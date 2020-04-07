Indian Olympic Association thanks state bodies, federations for COVID-19 relief

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association on Monday thanked the National Sporting Federation's (NSF) and the State Olympic Associations for contributing to the PM-CARES Fund in a bid to combat coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On Monday, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) contributed Rs 10 lakh while the Volleyball Federation of India has donated Rs five lakh.

Goa Olympic Association has decided to donate Rs 10 lakh.

While Manmohan Jaiswal, GS Judo Federation of India and Tenpin Bowling Association (India) have contributed Rs one lakh each.

Uttarakhand Kabaddi Association has donated Rs 51,000 while Bengaluru Hockey Association gave Rs 25,000. Former badminton player and national coach Pullela Gopichand has donated Rs 11 lakh while golfer Anirban Lahiri has contributed Rs seven lakh for the cause. Former hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay has contributed Rs five lakh.

"Thank You for your support towards our national duty. We look up to All NSFs and State Olympic Associations to come forward in the hour of need," the IOA said in a statement. (ANI)

