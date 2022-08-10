Indian para table tennis team gets warm welcome after successful CWG 2022 campaign

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Members of India's para table tennis team consisting of Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Raj Aravindan Algar returned to a warm welcome at Delhi airport after a successful campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Indian para table tennis team won two medals - a gold and a bronze.



"I feel proud because going to Commonwealth Games and contributing something for the country is an achievement in itself. I felt that I should win a gold this time," Bhavina told ANI.

She dedicated her medal to her husband, family, parents, coach and dietician. "I would also like to thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for their support," she added.



Bhavina Patel won the gold medal after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 finals. Patel dominated and defeated Ikpeoyi in straight sets 12-10, 11-2, 11-9.



Bronze medalist Sonalben Patel also expressed her happiness on winning a medal.

"I am happy that I could win a medal for India. I feel proud of my achievement. After semis, I felt sad. But when I got to play my bronze medal match, I did not want that opportunity to go. I defeated my English opponent in England and I am so happy. Sports Authority of India has supported me well. I would like to dedicate the medal to god, family and coach," she said.



Patel defeated England's Sue Bailey in women's singles - Classes 3-5 by defeating Sue Bailey in straight sets 11-5, 11-2, 11-3.

From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign at fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.

India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.

The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026. (ANI)

